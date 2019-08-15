Thursday Evening Weather Forecast, Aug 15th, 2019

This evening we will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms early. A few of these storm will be strong and could possible turn severe. Flooding is a concern with some of these storms. If you come across a roadway that is covered with water do not drive through it. Find another route around the flooded road. Tonight, patchy clouds will continue with a few showers. Tonight’s lows will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will be a drier day with a mix of clouds and sun. We cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm throughout the day. The southern counties and the eastern counties have the best chance to see a shower and thunderstorm. The eastern part of our state will see more showers and thunderstorms than the western part. Friday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

As we go into the weekend, we will be remain warm and a bit unsettled. Saturday will be warm with the highs in the mid-80s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. We cannot rule out a shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening.

Sunday will be a copycat day of Saturday. We will have a mix of clouds and sun with a stray shower and or thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening. Sunday does look like a bit warmer. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

The unsettled weather pattern will continue into the work week. Monday will have a partly cloudy sky. There will be a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon. Monday’s highs will in the mid to upper 80s. A disturbance will move through the region Tuesday and it will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region. There will be a mostly cloudy sky with a few peaks of sunshine. Tuesday’s highs will be in the mid-80s.

The active weather will continue into Wednesday. Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday’s highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Thursday will be a drier day with a mix of clouds and sun. Thursday’s highs will be in the low 80s.