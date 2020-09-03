Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 3rd, 2020

This afternoon we will remain active with showers and a few thunderstorms. The southern and eastern counties are under a slight risk for severe weather. Make sure you stay weather aware. The day will still be quite warm and humid. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. The day will still be humid. Which will make the day feel uncomfortable. Thursday night will start out mostly cloudy but become partly cloudy throughout the overnight hours. There will still be a few showers around early. The lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

A cold front will move through the region early Friday morning. There will not be a lot of showers around but there will be a few around early Friday morning. Friday will start off partly cloudy but the clouds will taper throughout the day. The front will usher in cooler and more refreshing air to the region. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few of us in the lower 80s. The humidity will fall throughout the day. Friday afternoon will be mostly sunny and comfortable. Friday night will be mainly clear and cooler. The low temperatures will be in the mid to lower 50s.

High pressure will move in for the weekend and will give us a beautiful weekend! Saturday morning will start out mainly sunny and cool. It will be a great morning to hit the golf course or to go for a run. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. This will be right around average for this time of the year. Saturday night will be clear and calm. This will allow the low temperatures to fall in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny and pleasant. As we head into the afternoon hours. A few clouds will begin to move in. The day will end partly cloudy. Sunday will be a dry day but also warmer. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with a few locations reaching the lower 80s. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The low temperatures will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy.There may be a stray shower around but most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Monday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The humidity will begin to move back into the region.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. We can not rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Affront will try and move through the region. It could bring a few showers and a thunderstorm to Central PA.