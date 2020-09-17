Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 17th, 2020

Today will be rather cloudy with a sprinkle or two. A relatively dry cold front will approach the region but we can not rule out a sprinkle for a few of us. The high temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s. The remnants of Sally will stay to our south. We will not get any rain or winds from this storm. The remnants will send some extra clouds our way. Thursday night will be cloudy with a sprinkle around. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Friday morning there will be a few clouds around. The southern counties will be mostly to partly cloudy for the first half of the day. The clouds will taper away throughout the morning and we will have more sun in the afternoon. The northern will start out partly cloudy but quickly turn mostly sunny. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Cooler air will begin to move into the region. Friday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The southernmost counties will have a mostly clear sky. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. Some frost may form in the coldest spots in our northern counties. Cool air will move in this weekend.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and calm. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. It will feel nice if you’re in the sun but if you’re in the shade it will be chilly. Saturday night will be clear and cold. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Frost will be an issue. You can I would bring in your potted plants or cover your plants up with a blanket or towel.

Sunday morning will be cold and clear. The clear sky will continue Sunday. The day will be cooler. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Sunday night will be clear and cold. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will remain in control all of next week. Monday will be clear and sunny. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Monday night will be clear and cold. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Tuesday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will remain mostly clear and calm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.