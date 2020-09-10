Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Sept 10th, 2020

This afternoon will be rather cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle. The winds will be easterly and that will keep our temperatures down. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for the eastern counties. The western counties are always a bit warmer than the eastern counties and even see some sunshine. The highs for the western counties will be in the lower to mid 80s. Thursday night will remain cloudy with some drizzle and fog. The lows will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will start out cloudy and we can not rule a sprinkle or drizzle for the eastern and southern counties. The clouds should break by the late afternoon and evening hours. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday night the clouds will decrease. We will start out partly cloudy but end up mostly clear for Saturday morning. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Saturday will be the better day of the weekend. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. The high temperatures will be in the mid 70s. The humidity will be down a bit and it will feel nice. Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some showers will begin to move into the region. The overnight lows will be in the lower 60s.

Sunday will be cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two. A cold front will move through the region. Ahead of the front will be mild and muggy. It will also be a bit breezy. The highs will be in the mid 70s. The showers and storms will taper during the evening. Sunday night will start our mostly cloudy but end mostly clear for Monday morning. The lows will be in the upper 50s.

Monday will be a very nice day. We will have more sunshine than clouds. The humidity will be down and it will be comfortable. The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be just as nice as Monday. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. The humidity will be down so it will be comfortable. The sky will be mainly clear. Tuesday night will be mainly clear and cool. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. The winds will be easterly and that will keep in the temperatures down and bring in extra clouds. The highs will be in the lower 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 50s.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers around. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.