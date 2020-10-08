Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 8th, 2020

This afternoon there will be a mix of clouds and sun. There still could be a shower or a sprinkle in a few places. Most of us will stay dry. Today will be cooler. The highs will be upper 50s to the lower 60s. The day will still be a bit breezy, which will make some of us feel cooler. Tonight will be partly to mostly clear. It will be chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

High pressure will move in Friday and it will give us a nice and calm day. There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Some high-level clouds will move in later in the evening. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will be a very warm day. The highs will be in the mid 70s. That will be 10-15 degrees above average this time of the year. The day will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a shower or two for the northern counties during the evening. The clouds will increase during the evening and at night. The lows will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with some showers. At the moment it looks like the showers will move in for the southern counties. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. There are still a few question marks around Sunday and Monday. The remnants of Delta will approach the region. Sunday night will be cloudy with periods of rain. The lows will be in the upper 40s.

Monday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The remnants of Delta will move through the region. This forecast is still several days away and could change. Monday night will be cloudy with showers.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy with a few lingering showers. The clouds will thicken once again and another round of showers will move in during the evening. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid 60s.