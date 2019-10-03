Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 3rd, 2019

Today a front will move through the region. We will have variable cloudiness with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures today will range depending on where you live and where the cold front sits. Southern counties could be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, while northern counties could be stuck in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. With the cold front moving through, this will really cool us off and drop temperatures. Tonight our low temperatures will fall into the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday clouds will break for afternoon sunshine. We could see a few showers in the early part of the day. Our high temperatures on Friday will only be in the lower to mid 60s. It will also be a breezy and cooler day. Winds will be from the northwest at ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. It will be chilly if you are headed to any high school football games. A ridge of high pressure will then build into the region for the weekend.

Saturday we will have a mostly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the east-northeast at five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night clouds will begin to increase as temperatures fall into the 40s. Saturday night clouds will be increasing. Sunday we will be partly to mostly cloudy. Showers and some drizzle will arrive late on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Monday there will be a system moving in. We will have a cloudy sky with times of rain. Temperatures on Monday will be in the 60s. Temperatures on Monday night will fall into the 40s.

Tuesday we will have rain early then clouds will be breaking for sunshine. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be right around average in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday a ridge of high pressure will move into the region. On Wednesday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This is right where we should be for this time in October. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.