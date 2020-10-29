Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 29th, 2020

This afternoon will be cloudy with steady and heavy rain. Central PA could pick up around 2 inches of rain or even more in some locations. This will help out our drought conditions. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The steady rain will continue Thursday night. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be some snow mixing in with the rain up north. The snow will not stick to the ground.

Friday will start out cloudy, chilly, and rainy. There will be some snowflakes mixed in with the rain for the northern counties. The showers will taper by mid-morning. The clouds will break for some sunshine late in the day. Friday will be chilly. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold. Cold air will move into the Central PA. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

The weekend will be chilly. Saturday will be mostly sunny and calm. High pressure will take over for Saturday. Saturday will be chilly. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cold. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will start out mostly sunny but the cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Sunday afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy and some rain and snow showers will arrive. Sunday night will be chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday morning there will be a few snow and rain showers around. Monday will be a cold day. The highs will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s. It will be windy and that will make the day feel chillier. Monday night will be mostly clear and cold. The lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will another chilly day with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 40s. There could be a few flurries. Tuesday night will be cold with a mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. Some warmer air will move into the region. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday there will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be warmer. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.