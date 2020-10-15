Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 15th, 2020

This afternoon will be quite warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will reach the mid to upper 70s. It will also be breezy. Enjoy the warmth today because this weekend will be much cooler. An approaching cold front will bring more clouds and showers to the region this evening. Tonight will be cloudy with periods of rain and drizzle. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will be cloudy with showers and some drizzle. A front will slow over the region and will help bring some much-needed rain to Central PA. The steadier rain will stay east of us but we will still get some. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. There will become clearing during the afternoon. Friday night will be mostly clear and quite chilly. The lows will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday will be a cool day with a mix of clouds and sun. It will also be breezy, which will make the day feel cooler. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Sunday will be the better day of the weekend. It will be partly sunny throughout the day and that will help warm us up. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night will be mostly clear to partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday will be rather cloudy with showers and drizzle. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy. There could be a few showers around during the day. The highs will be in the mid 50s. Tuesday night will be cloudy with a shower or tow around. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.