Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Oct 10th, 2019

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Once again, western counties will have more sun, while eastern counties will be cloudier. This is due to a low pressure system off the eastern seaboard. It will not bring us rain, but just some clouds. Our high temperatures today will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds today will be from the east between five to ten miles an hours. Tonight will be partially clear. Our low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 40s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. This weekend we will have a cold front moving through.

It looks like Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered afternoon showers. At this time, it does not look like a ton of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 60s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have a variable cloudy sky with a few showers. Our low temperatures on Saturday will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday is now looking dry with times of clouds and sunshine. The afternoon should even have more sunshine compared to clouds. It will be a really nice day fall day to enjoy. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

During the day on Tuesday our high temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday clouds will increase as the day goes on. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the 40s. Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with scattered showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Low temperatures on Wednesday will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The rest of next week temperatures will be right around average in the lower to mid 60s.