Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 5th, 2020

A weak front will move just north of us. It will not bring any rain to Central PA but it will bring more clouds to the region. The clouds will increase during the afternoon and evening. Despite the cloud cover, we will still be above average for this time of the year. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s. The average high temperature for this time of the year is in the mid 50s. The clouds will continue into the overnight hours. Tonight will start off cloudy but end mostly clear by dawn. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

High pressure will move back in and will clear out the clouds. Friday will be sunny and warm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be mainly clear and cool. The lows will be in the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

The weekend will be a gem of a weekend for November. If you can I would make plans to hang out outside and go for a hike or a winery. High pressure will keep the weekend sunny, dry, and warm. Saturday will be mainly sunny and warm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Some locations could reach the lower 70s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be another gorgeous day! There will be plenty of sunshine throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be just like the weekend. Plenty of sunshine for all of us. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny to partly sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. The clouds cover will increase throughout the day. The highs will be in the mid 60s. Some showers will move in by the afternoon. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will have a mix of a mostly to a partly cloudy sky. There will be some clearing by the afternoon. The highs will be in the low to mid 60s.