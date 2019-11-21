Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 21st, 2019

We will start off today partly cloudy but will become cloudy as the day goes on. Later there will be some drizzle and showers arriving. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight will be cloudy with showers. A cold front will move through the region. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 40s.

Friday we will start with showers and drizzle and then clouds will slowly break as the day goes on. Friday will also be breezy. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night there will be patchy clouds with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday clouds will thicken and rain will develop as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be below average. We will only have high temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are in the upper 40s. Winds on Saturday will be form the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night the rain will continue, and in some spots could switch to snow showers. Use caution there could be slick road conditions. Our low temperatures on Saturday night will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or snow shower. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday there will be in a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be near 50 degrees. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Our winds on Monday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday we will start off with sun, but clouds will mix in as the day goes on. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wind son Tuesday will be form the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night some showers will arrive. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday will be rather cloudy with showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 50s. The rest of next week our high temperatures will b ein the lower to mid 40s.