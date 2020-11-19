Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 19th, 2020

This afternoon there will be a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be back in the lower to mid 50s. The winds will shift to the southwest and it will become breezy by the afternoon. Thursday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will still be chilly but warmer compared to the past couple of nights. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday will be a warmer day! The highs will reach the lower 60s. The day will still be breezy. The day will have a mix of a mostly sunny sky to a partly sunny sky. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Saturday will start out partly cloudy but the cloud cover will quickly increase throughout the day. We can not rule out a few showers later in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday night will be cloudy with the lows quite mild for this time of the year. The lows will be in the lower to mid 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy too cloudy. The highs will be in the low to mid 50s. There could be a few showers and some drizzle that develops. The winds will be out of the east so Central PA will see cold-air damming. Sunday night will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

A front will move through the region Monday. The day will be cloudy with showers and drizzle. It doesn’t look like a lot of rain. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. The winds will still be out of the east and that will make it a chilly day. Monday night will be cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be a drier day. The clouds will break during the morning hours and the afternoon will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be cloudy with another front moving through. The front will bring periods of rain to Central PA. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. The rain will continue into the overnight hours. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday will remain cloudy with showers in the morning. The clouds may break later in the day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.