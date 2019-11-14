Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 14th, 2019

Another front will try to move through today. It will not bring us a lot of precipitation, because it will be moving further north. Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine to start. This afternoon we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

Friday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the lower to mid 40s. A weak front will move through in the evening hours. It could bring a few flurries to our northern counties. Friday winds will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night the winds will shift to the north to northeast. This will help usher cold air into Central PA. The lows will fall into the teens to the lower 20s.

Saturday also looks dry with sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. A northeasterly breeze on Saturday will keep us on the cooler side. Saturday night we will fall into the lower to mid 20s with a mainly clear sky. Sunday there will be a partly cloudy day. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Sunday winds will be from the southeast and the will be light. Sunday night we will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have variable cloudiness with high temperatures in the 40s. Monday night our temperatures will drop into the lower to mid 30s. Monday night we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tuesday there will also be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tuesday night we will fall into the 30s. Wednesday we will have variable cloudiness with some showers. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday night we will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Overall the next few days it is looking relatively quiet. The rest of next week high temperatures will be more seasonable in the upper 40s to lower 50s.