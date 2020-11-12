Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Nov 12th, 2020

The clouds will slowly break for some sunshine this afternoon. Thursday will be cooler. The highs will be in the mid 50s. The clouds will clear out during the evening. Thursday night will be mostly clear and a bit cooler. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Friday will be a pleasant day. There will be a mix of a mostly sunny to a partly sunny day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday night will be mostly to partly clear. It will be chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday will be the best day of the weekend. Saturday morning will start off partly cloudy but the cloud cover will quickly increase and thicken. The highs will be in the lower 50s. Saturday night will cloudy. Showers will develop throughout the overnight hours. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Sunday will be cloudy with periods of rain. The rain could be a chilly rain. Sunday night will be cloudy with rain. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday will be cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. The day will be windy and cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a few showers around throughout the day. Monday night will be mostly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and windy. There will be a few snow showers and flurries. The highs will be in the low to mid 40s. The wind will make the day feel chillier. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy and chilly. The lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. It will still be a bit breezy out. There could be a leftover flurry. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy and cool. The lows will be in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.