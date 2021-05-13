Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, May 13th, 2021

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)- This afternoon will be sunny to partly cloudy. There could be a shower or two in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Friday will have a mix of sun and clouds. There could be a few showers and even a thunderstorm in the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 40s.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds. There will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday will be partly cloudy. There will be a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the lower 70s. Sunday night will have patchy clouds. The lows will be in the lower 50s.

Monday will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. Showers develop late in the day. The highs will be in the lower 70s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with showers with the lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a stray shower. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s. There could be a shower or two around.