Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 26th, 2020

Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower cannot be ruled out later in the day. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 50s. Some spots will be in the lower 60s. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 40s. The cloud cover will increase and showers will move in.

Friday will be cloudy with showers in the morning. The clouds will break for some sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Saturday will be a variable cloudy day with showers. Saturday our high temperatures will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. there will be some showers during the morning. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday night our temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Monday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Monday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Monday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tuesday there will be sunshine mixing in with a few clouds. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Wednesday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers around. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Thursday will start out mostly cloudy but end partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s.