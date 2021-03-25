Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 25th, 2021

Thursday will start out partly cloudy. The day will be quite warm. The highs will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. There will be a few late-day showers. Thursday night will be cloudy with showers and there could be a thunderstorm or two. The lows will be in the 50s.

Friday will start out with a few showers early. The clouds will break for more sunshine in the afternoon. The day will be very windy. A High Wind Watch is issued for all of our counties. The winds will be between 25-35 mph with gusts upwards of 60 mph. The highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 40s.

Saturday will be mainly sunny and pleasant. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be breezy with a mostly cloudy sky. There will be showers that develop. The highs will be in the lower 60s. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a few showers. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Monday will be breezy and cooler. The afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower to mid 50s. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly to partly sunny. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. The clouds will increase late in the day. Showers may develop late in the day. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. There could be a few thunderstorms with an approaching cold front. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Wednesday night will be cloudy with showers. The lows will be in the lower 40s.