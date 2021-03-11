Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, March 11th, 2021

Today we will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be breezy and quite warm. The winds will be out of the southwest and that will help warm us up. The highs today will be in the lower to mid 70s. The fire danger is again high today. I would refrain from burning today. An approaching cold front will bring some showers to Central PA later this afternoon and evening. There will not be a lot of rain. Tonight will be cloudy and mild. The lows will be in the upper 40s. Showers will continue overnight and into early Friday morning.

There will be a few showers early Friday morning. The showers will stop be for mid-morning. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. It will be breezy throughout the day. Friday night will be partly cloudy and cooler. The low will be in the lower to mid 30s.

Saturday the highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds. It will be breezy throughout the day. Saturday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Sunday will be blustery and cooler. The highs will be in the upper 40s. The day will be mostly sunny. Sunday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will start out sunny but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with showers developing. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with sctd. Showers. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will have a mix of a partly to a mostly cloudy sky. There could be a few showers around. The highs will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with showers will developing by the afternoon. The highs will be in the mid 50s.