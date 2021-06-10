Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, June 10th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- Today there will be a mix of sun and clouds and very humid. The highs will be in the mid 80s. There will be sctd. Showers and T’storms during the afternoon. Again the showers and thunderstorms could produce flooding downpours. A Flash Flood Watch is now issued for the following counties: Huntingdon, Blair, Cambria, Bedford, and Somerset counties until midnight tonight. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a few showers and some drizzle, mainly south of I-80. The lows will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s.

Friday will be cloudy with periods of rain south of I-80 and a few rumbles of thunder. The northern counties will be drier and warmer than the south. The highs will be in the low to mid 70s for the north but us south will be in the mid to upper 60s. Friday night will be cloudy with some showers. The lows will be in the low 60s.

Saturday will start out cloudy but end up partly cloudy with a stray shower or two. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night will partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be sunny to partly cloudy. There will be a shower or thunderstorm around. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night will partly cloudy. The lows will be in the 50s.

Monday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. The highs will be in mid to upper 70s. Monday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be sunny to partly cloudy. The highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy. The lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.