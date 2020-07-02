Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 2nd, 2020

Thursday we will have more sunshine than clouds. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Friday will turn hot with more sunshine than clouds. It will be a little bit more humid. Our high temperatures on Friday will soar into the mid to upper 80s. During the afternoon and evening we could see a shower or thunderstorm pop up. Winds on Friday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 60s.

On the Fourth of July winds will switch to the southeast. This will usher in more. We will have times of clouds and sunshine. There could be a shower or thunderstorm around. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Saturday night we will have low temperatures in the lower to mid 60s with patchy clouds.

Sunday will be a similar day. There will be times of clouds and sunshine with a shower or thunderstorm possible during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Sunday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s with a partially clear sky.

Monday we will have a partly sunny day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds on Monday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night we will have a partially clear sky with temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.

Tuesday will be warm with a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday will still be quite warm. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. There could be a shower or a thunderstorm around.

The heat will continue into the second half of the week. Thursday’s highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. We can not rule out a shower or thunderstorm.