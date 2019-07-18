Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 18th, 2019

This morning we will start out mild, muggy and with patchy dense fog. The fog will lift up in the morning. We will quickly warm up throughout the day. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will still be very humid and unpleasant. The remnants of Barry will exit the region but may still bring us a stray shower and thunderstorm but most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be mild and muggy. We will not get much relief during the overnight hours. The lows will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. Some fog will form during the overnight hours.

Friday will be a very hot and very humid day. The highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The dew point temperatures will be in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. This will make the heat index reach over 100 degrees. Make sure you stay hydrated and stay cool. Check on your neighbors the next several days. There will be a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon. A few showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce flooding downpours and gusty winds.

Saturday will be even hotter. The highs will be in the mid to upper 90s. Again make sure you stay hydrated and cool. There may be a stray shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Sunday will be another hot day with the highs in the low to mid 90s. We will have a mix of clouds and sun throughout the day. There will be a shower and thunderstorm in the afternoon. Some showers and thunderstorms will move into the region Sunday night as a cold front moves in.

Monday will be an active day with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region. Some showers and thunderstorms could be strong and produce downpours and gusty winds. Monday will still be a very day day. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Cooler and drier air will move into the region behind the front.

Tuesday will be cooler with the highs in the upper 70s to the lower 80s. The clouds will clear out for plenty of sunshine in the afternoon. We will also be less humid and that will give us a pleasant day.

Wednesday will be a nice day with a mix of mostly clear to a partly cloudy sky. the highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.