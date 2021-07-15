Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, July 15th, 2021

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)- This afternoon will have a mix of clouds and sun. It will be quite warm and humid. The highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with a few of us in the lower 90s. There could be a stray shower. Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy. There may be a shower and thunderstorm for the northern counties. The lows will be in the upper 60s.

Friday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a shower and thunderstorm throughout the afternoon and evening. The highs will be in the upper 80s to the lower 90s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms. The lows will be in the upper 60s.

Saturday will be active with showers and thunderstorms. A cold front will move through the region. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low 80s.

Monday will have a mix of sunshine than clouds. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Tuesday will have more sunshine than clouds. The highs will be in the mid 80s.

Wednesday will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 80s.