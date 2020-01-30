Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 30th, 2020

Thursday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be light. Thursday night we will have patchy clouds with temperatures in the lower to mid 20s.

Friday will start off with some sunshine and then clouds will move in. Temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There could be some sprinkles and flurries around. Winds on Friday will be light. Friday night will be rather cloudy. Still a lot of uncertainty with this weekend.

At this point, it looks like the low pressure system stays off the eastern seaboard, but will bring us clouds coverage. However, it now looks like a quick disturbance from the northwest will move through on Saturday. This will mean we will have a rather cloudy sky with some showers and snow showers mixed in. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Saturday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. If you are headed to Gobbler’s Knob, Saturday night we will have showers switching to snow showers. Make sure to dress accordingly. Temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s Saturday night.

Sunday we will start the day off with some scattered snow showers for Groundhog Day. As the day progresses there will be variable cloudiness. Groundhog day will also be blustery. Winds on Sunday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Monday we will have clouds increasing as the day goes on. During the daytime hours it will be dry. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s with a cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be a cloudy day with showers around. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Tuesday night will fall into the mid to upper 20s. Wednesday our high temperatures will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday we will have showers switching over to snow showers as the day goes on.