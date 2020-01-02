Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Jan 2nd, 2020

Milder air will return to Central PA this afternoon. The high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s with some of us in the lower 50s. The winds are coming out of the southwest and that will usher warmer air into the region. The cloud cover will increase this afternoon starting with our southern counties. The clouds will move northward this afternoon and evening. A few of us in the southern counties could see a few showers and drizzle this evening. Tonight steadier rain will move in and the clouds will continue to thicken. Tonight will be mild for this time of the year. The lows will be in the 40s.

Friday a low-pressure system will roll through. It will be a cloudy day with times of rainfall. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the south and will be light. There could be a break in the clouds and showers in the afternoon. If this does happen then our temperatures will quickly jump up. Friday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s with showers.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain in the morning. The rain will taper to showers in the afternoon. Temperatures will be high early Saturday. The highs will be in the lower 50s. Once the cold front passes the temperatures will fall and the winds will pick up. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will drop into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday temperatures will be around average. We will have temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. Sunday there will be a northwesterly wind between ten to fifteen mils an hour. Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will be scattered snow showers throughout the day. Some roads could be slick.

Monday we will have a partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 30s. There will be a few leftover snow showers and flurries. Winds on Monday will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night will be clear and temperatures will tumble into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of sunshine and clouds. Our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 30s. There could be a few snow showers.

Wednesday another system will move through the region. It will bring us scattered snow showers. The highs will be in the lower 30s.