Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 27th, 2020

Today will be quite windy. A Wind Advisory has been put in place for Elk, Cameron, Centre, Huntingdon, Blair, Bedford, Somerset, Clearfield, and Cambria counties until Friday at 1 AM. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. Gusts could reach 50 mph. Today we will have variable cloudiness with snow showers around. Use caution there could be some slick spots on the roadways today. We saw our high temperatures hit this early morning. This afternoon the temperatures will be in the 20s. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Friday will also be chilly. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine with scattered snow showers. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. It will be blustery. Friday night temperatures will drop into the teens. It stays chilly for the weekend.

On Saturday we will have a partly cloudy day with lingering flurries. Our high temperatures on Saturday will only be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Average high temperatures this time of the year are near 40 degrees. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Saturday night we will have temperatures falling into the teens thanks to a clear sky.

Sunday there will be a mix of clouds and sun. We will begin a nice warming trend The high temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night we will have low temperatures will be in the lower 30s.

It becomes milder on Monday. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the mid to upper 40s. Monday clouds will increase with some rainfall late. Winds on Monday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. Monday night temperatures will fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Tuesday will be a rather cloudy day with showers. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 40s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the upper 40s to lower 50s. Wednesday will also be a cloudy day with showers. Temperatures Wednesday night will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Thursday our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s.