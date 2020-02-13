Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Feb 13th, 2020

Today the rain showers will switch to snow showers. Temperatures will drop as the day progresses. It will be a backwards day. Temperatures will be in the lower 40s in the morning and then fall. Winds today will be from the west between fifteen to twenty miles an hour. It will become quite windy. Tonight cold air moves in. Temperatures will tumble into the teens.

Friday for Valentine’s Day, it will be cold. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 20s. We will also have a northwesterly wind between ten to fifteen miles an hour. This will make the air feel even colder. There will be a few lingering flurries Friday morning, then we will have a mix of clouds and sun. If you go out Friday night for Valentine’s Day, bundle up. As the night goes on, temperatures will be in the lower teens.

Saturday high pressure will build into Central Pennsylvania. Saturday we will have sunshine mixing in with the clouds. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 30s. Winds on Saturday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 20s with a clear sky.

Sunday we will have more clouds than sunshine with a sprinkle or flurry. Temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday clouds will increase as the day goes on and then showers will arrive late in the day. Our high temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Temperatures Monday night will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Monday night we will have a cloudy sky with showers. Temperatures Monday night will be in the mid ot upper 30s.

Tuesday we will have high temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. During the day on Tuesday we will have a mostly cloudy sky with times of rainfall. Our winds on Tuesday will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. The rain will taper to showers Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 30s. Wednesday we will have a few showers and snow showers. Wednesday afternoon clouds will slowly break. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.