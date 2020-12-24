Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Dec 24th, 2020

This morning we are starting out cloudy with showers. The showers will turn into a steady rainfall for today. The rain will be moderate to heavy at times. Bedford, Blair, Huntingdon, Centre and Cameron counties are under a Flood Watch until tomorrow. This is where the steadiest rain will fall. 1.0-1.5 inches of rain is forecast to fall for the eastern counties. The melting snow and rain will cause water levels to rise. The highs will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some locations could reach the lower 50s. Today will be blustery. A cold front will move through tonight. The rain will quickly switch to snow and temperatures will plummet. Flash freezing could be an issue tonight. Some roadways could turn icy. Snow will take over after midnight. A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and Indiana counties. Somerset is under a Winter Storm Watch. 3-6 inches of snow will fall over these counties. The wind will become quite strong and that could cause some blowing snow. Roads could become slick by early Christmas morning. The lows will be in the lower 20s.

Christmas day will be a very cold and windy. There will also be scattered snow showers during the morning. Some roads will be snow-covered and slick. The highs will be in the low 20s. The afternoon may have temperatures in the teens. The winds will not help at all. The Winter Weather Advisory and Winter Storm Watch goes until 7 pm for the counties mentions above. Friday night will be very cold. The lows will be in the single digits to lower teens.

Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with a few flurries. The highs will be in the mid 20s. Saturday night will be mostly clear. The lows will be in the lower teens.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the lower 30s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers developing. The high will be in the mid 30s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with leftover snow showers early. The highs will be in the mid 30s.

Wednesday will be partly to mostly sunny. The highs will be in the mid 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain and snow showers developing. The highs will be in the mid 30s.