Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 29th, 2019

Today we will have a sunny to a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be a nice day with low humidity. Thursday night will be clear and comfortable. Our low temperatures on Thursday will drop into the 50s.

Friday our high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We will have times of sun and clouds on Friday. A weak front will move through the region and will bring with it a few stray showers. Friday night we will have low temperatures falling into the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday at this point looks to be partly cloudy, but a stray shower cannot be ruled out. We will also have some high clouds in the sky on Saturday. A front will cross the area at some point this weekend bringing a few showers and thunderstorm with it. Right now, it looks like if we see rainfall it will be on Sunday. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Saturday night we will have variable cloudiness with a shower or two, with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine, with the possibility of a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night we will be rather cloudy with low temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine on Labor Day. There will also be a few showers. Monday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday our high temperatures will be seasonable. We will have high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Tuesday we will have clouds and sun. Tuesday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday our high temperatures will reach in the upper 70s to lower 80s. During the day on Wednesday we will have times of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday night our temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s. Thursday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.