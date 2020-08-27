Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 27th, 2020

This afternoon we will have times of clouds and sunshine. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Thursday will also be humid as well as hot. A shower or pop up thunderstorm will pop up. Most of Central PA is under a slight risk for severe weather. Stay weather aware. Winds today will form from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the upper 60s to lower 70s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around.

Friday we will have a variable cloudy sky with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s. The day will be humid. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms in spots.

Saturday looks to be the most active day with steadier showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This is seasonable for this time of the year. Our winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between ten to fifteen miles an hour. The showers and clouds will taper during the evening and through the overnight hours. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Sunday high pressure will build in. We will have a mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s with some elocation in the 80s. The day will be pleasant.

Monday will start off mostly sunny but the clouds will increase in the afternoon. The day will be dry and warm. The highs will be in the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms that pop up during the afternoon but most of us will stay dry. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 80s. We can not rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm.

Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. There could be a shower and thunderstorm. The highs will be in the lower 80s.