Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 22nd, 2019

A cold front will slowly move through the area and help us cool off into the weekend. Today there will be more clouds compared to sunshine, along with showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 50s with a variable cloudy sky.

A few showers cannot be ruled out Friday morning and then conditions will improve as the day goes on. We will have a partly sunny sky on Friday. Temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. This is where our average temperatures are for this time of the year. Friday night will be clear and comfortable. You’ll be able to open the windows. Low temperatures on Friday night will fall into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday is looking like a nice day. We will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a clear sky. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday night we will fall into the mid to upper 50s.

Monday high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. On Monday we will have a mix of sun and clouds. Monday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine along with a shower or thunderstorm. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night we will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s with a partially clear sky.

Wednesday there will be clouds and sun with a few showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night we will fall into the 60s. The rest of next week is looking seasonable. We will have temperatures reaching into the lower to mid 80s.