Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, Aug 15th, 2019

Today we will have more clouds compared to sunshine. There will also be a few showers and thunderstorms. Most of the shower and thunderstorm activity will take place during the afternoon hours. Our high temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour.

Friday will be a drier day. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday. Our high temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night our low temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

The weekend is looking dry for the most part too. Saturday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. Our high temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Late Saturday, there could be a shower or thunderstorm. Winds on Saturday will be light from the south. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 60s.

Sunday we will have temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will be mix of clouds and sunshine on Sunday. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Sunday. Winds on Sunday will be from the south bringing in the heat and humidity. Sunday night we will have lower temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Monday we will have temperatures in the 80s. We will have times of clouds and sunshine on Monday with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Monday night we will fall into the 60s.

Tuesday our next organized system will roll in. We will have more clouds compared to sunshine, along with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Wednesday our high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s. It will also be a humid day. We’ll have times of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of next week high temperatures will be in the 80s.