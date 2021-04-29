Thursday Afternoon Weather Forecast, April 29th, 2021

This afternoon will be cloudy with periods of rain and thunderstorms. A few of the thunderstorms could be strong so stay weather aware. The highs will be in the 60s to the lower 70s. Tonight will be cloudy with thunderstorms early but showers lingering overnight. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Friday will start out mostly cloudy with a few lingerie showers. It will become windy and the clouds will try and break for some sunshine. We can not rule out a few pop-up showers. The highs will be in the upper 50s to the lower 60s. Friday night will be partly cloudy and windy. The lows will be in the 40.

Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds and it will be breezy. The highs will be in the lower to mid 60s. Saturday night will be mostly clear and cool. The lows will be in the lower 40s.

Sunday will have a mix of clouds and sun. The highs will be in the mid 70s. There will be a few evening showers. Sunday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with showers. The lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be a warm day and cloudy. There will be showers and thunderstorms. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The lows will be in the upper 40s to the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy. There will be a few showers and thunderstorms around. The highs will be in the mid 70s. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with showers a few thunderstorms. The highs will be in the lower to mid 70s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a shower or two. The highs will be in the mid 60s.