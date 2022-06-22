The combination of very warm and humid air over the region along with a disturbance to our east and an approaching front from the west will set the stage for potential flooding in our region later this afternoon and early this evening. Some places could get a couple of inches of rain in a matter of a few hours which can cause water to back up and accumulate in areas of poor drainage.

Track the rainfall with our interactive radar.

The timing of the heaviest rainfall will be between 3 pm and 8 pm this evening with the heaviest falling near and just east of I-99. Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for this area until 11 pm this evening.

