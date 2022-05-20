Today we will continue to see showers and storms through the middle of the day. Some storms could contain damaging winds, A Tornado Watch has been issued for Blair, Bedford, Centre and Huntingdon Counties until 7:00 PM, but our threat should be over by late afternoon. We will also see some frequent lightning and downpours. Stay weather aware today. This evening the storms will taper off. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. It will also be quite humid. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.

Saturday we will have clouds and sunshine with an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Some spots will reach the lower 90s. Winds on Saturday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms into early Sunday morning.

Download our WTAJ Your Weather Authority app on your Apple or Android phone to stay up to date with your local weather.

Sunday we will have a cold front moving through. We will have clouds some sun with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could end up on the stronger side. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday starts of cloudy with a lingering showers and then clouds will break. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday we will be seeing sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Tuesday night temperatures drop into the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday we will have temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s. Thursday there will be some more scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures in the 70s.