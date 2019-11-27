Three things to know for your holiday travel

There are three things to keep in mind for travel this holiday weekend.
- We’ll have damaging wind gusts into Thursday morning. This is going to bring some power outages which may knock out some traffic lights. It can also bring tree branches, even whole trees, down on roads. You need to be careful heading around blind spots.
- Snow showers near and west of Route 219 will cause for slick roads later tonight into early Thanksgiving. There can be a couple of inches on some ridges so you need to allow extra time or adjust your schedule. There will only be scattered flurries with temperatures above freezing near and east of I-99.
- Another storm system looks like it will bring a wintry mix, including some ice, Saturday night into Sunday. I would plan on traveling earlier Saturday.