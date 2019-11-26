Three things to keep in mind with your holiday travel

There are three things that may interfere with some of your travel as you head into this extended holiday weekend.
- Strong winds – Winds will increase Wednesday afternoon and some gusts later Wednesday into early Thanksgiving will reach to near, perhaps above, 50mph Wednesday night. Because of this, a wind advisory is in effect for most of the region from 1pm Wednesday until 1pm Thursday.
- Rain showers. These rain showers will be around Wednesday, mainly during the midday into the afternoon hours. these rain showers should be followed by snow showers later Wednesday night into early Thursday which can bring slippery spots near and west of Route 219.
- A wintry mix will likely develop Saturday evening and that may make roads slippery too.