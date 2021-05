(WTAJ) — Thunderstorms with damaging winds have caused many power outages across Central Pennsylvania.

POWER OUTAGE NUMBERS

Here are the hardest hit counties via a number of buildings with power, according to poweroutage.us.

Cambria County: 3,439

Somerset County: 1,819

Blair County: 975

For continuing coverage on severe weather, visit our interactive radar page.