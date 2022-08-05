Today we will have a shower or thunderstorm scattered about with a variable cloudy sky. There could be a gusty storm with downpours. Stay weather aware. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tonight temperatures will dip into the 60s. Tonight will be cloudy with a thunderstorm early.

Saturday looks to be another unsettled day with clouds and sun with a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid 80s.

Monday temperatures will make it into the lower to mid 80s with clouds and some sun with a shower or thunderstorm in spots. Monday night temperatures fall into the 60s. Tuesday we will have a shower or thunderstorm early and then clouds and sun. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures dip into the 60s.

Wednesday we will partly to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.