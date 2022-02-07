This week will be more seasonable across Central PA

Today we will have a mixture of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures today will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds today will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky. Western counties could see a few flurries into early Tuesday morning. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the lower to mid 20s.

A weak cold front is trying to move through, it will change our temperatures, but not bring any precipitation. Temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tuesday there will be times of sun and clouds. Early Tuesday morning western counties could see a flurry or two. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the teens to lower 20s. Wednesday there will be intervals of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 40s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southwest ushering in the milder air. Wednesday night we will have a variable cloudy sky. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Thursday there will be more clouds compared to sunshine with a few snow showers. A clipper system will be moving through. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday we will have a more clouds than sunshine. There could be a few snow showers or showers around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 20s. We will see lingering snow showers into early Saturday morning and then clouds will try to break. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 30s. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Sunday we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 20s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the teens. Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.