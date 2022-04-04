

Today we will have a ridge of high pressure over Central PA. After today, it looks like a very unsettled and cloudy week for us. This morning temperatures will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. This afternoon we will become cloudy. Our high temperatures today will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight we will have a rather cloudy sky with a stray shower. Low temperatures tonight will fall into the mid to upper 30s.

Tomorrow we will have a cloudy sky with rainfall developing. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s. Tuesday night we will have rainfall into Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will have variable cloudiness with showers move in later in the day. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between five to ten miles an hour. Rain continues Wednesday night. Low temperatures on Wednesday night will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday we will have showers early and then clouds will try to break for some sunshine. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the south between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have a cloudy day with a sprinkle around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west and they will be between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday will be a cloudy and cool day. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the 40s. We also could see a sprinkle or flurry around. Saturday night temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s.

Sunday a ridge of high pressure will build in. Sunday we will have a partly to mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 50s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the 30s. Monday we will have sunshine mixing in with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 60s.