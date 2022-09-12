This morning will be cloudy with patchy fog. Temperatures this morning will be in the 60s. Today a cold front will move across the region and we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s. Winds today will be from the south between 5-10 miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will be in the 50s. Tonight we will have a variable cloudy sky.

Tuesday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There will be a shower or two around mainly early in the day. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.

Wednesday high pressure will be building in. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday we will have sunshine mixing with a few clouds. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Thursday there will be a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the northwest and will be light. Thursday night temperatures will drop into the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Friday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Friday will be from the east and will be light. Friday night temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Monday will be a cloudy day with rain. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.