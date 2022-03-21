This morning temperatures will be in the 30s & 40s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures today will reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds today will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures tonight will drop into the lower to mid 40s.

Tuesday we will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds on Tuesday will be from the northeast between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday night temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Wednesday will be a cloudy day with showers. A low-pressure system will be moving across Central PA. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Wednesday will be from the southeast between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Wednesday night temperatures will fall into the 40s.

Thursday we could see a flurry or sprinkle early then a variable cloudy sky. High temperatures on Thursday will rebound back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Friday we will have clouds mixing in with some sunshine. There could be a few showers. High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds on Friday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 30s. Saturday we will have a variable cloudy sky.

High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid to upper 40s. There could also be some showers around late Saturday. Saturday night temperatures fall into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Sunday we could see a flurry or shower in the morning then clouds will break. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 40s. Sunday night temperatures will fall into the lower 20s. Monday high pressure builds in. High temperatures on Monday will be in the 40s. We will have a mostly sunny sky.