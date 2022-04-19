We’ll continue to have some snow showers and flurries this evening along with a gusty wind. Later tonight there will be some clearing with a diminishing wind. Lows will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s.

Wednesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with just a few clouds mixed in. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s. While this is not nearly as cold as recent days, it is still a good bit below average. An approaching front will bring scattered showers Wednesday night into Thursday. This front will wash out close to the area and it will start to turn milder on Thursday with variable cloudiness and highs closer to 60.

Behind that warm front, it will turn even warmer Friday through the upcoming weekend. Friday will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine along with highs in the middle to upper 60s. We’ll be closer to 70 on Saturday with a mix of clouds and sunshine along with the chance for a shower or thunderstorm. It is not guaranteed to be dry for the Blue-White game, but it will be a mild day. Sunday and Monday will be downright warm with clouds and sunshine with highs in the middle to upper 70s. Some places may even touch the 80° mark. There may be a thunderstorm by the end of the day on Monday. The next front will bring showers on Tuesday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70s.

