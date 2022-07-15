Today high pressure will be over Central PA. Today we will have sunshine with a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tonight temperatures will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Saturday there will be clouds mixing with some sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower to mid 80s. There could be a stray shower around. Saturday night temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. Sunday we will have clouds and sun. There could be a shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Monday night temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday we will have times of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will fall into the 60s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. It is going to be a warm and humid pattern by the middle half of next week. Thursday we will also have high temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s.