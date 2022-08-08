Today we will be quite warm and humid with a few showers and thunderstorms. Winds today will be from the southwest between five to ten miles an hour. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight we will have low temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sun with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. There will also be a shower or thunderstorm firing up in spots. Winds on Tuesday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. It will be a humid day. A cold front will be moving through. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Wednesday there will be more clouds compared to sun with a few showers and storms.

High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. It will be a more seasonable day. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. After Wednesday, the rest of the week is looking great with lower humidity. Thursday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Thursday night temperatures will dip into the mid to upper 50s. Friday high pressure will be in place. High temperatures Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Friday we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds on Friday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Friday night temperatures dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Saturday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the mid 50s. Sunday we will another sunny day with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.