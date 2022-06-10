Today we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds today will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight clouds increase as showers arrive. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday we will have showers early and then they taper off a bit in the afternoon. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have more clouds compared to sun with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour.

Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures no Monday will be in the 70s. Winds will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday there will be a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will drop into the 60s. Thursday we will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the lower to mid 80s.