High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Today we will have a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Tonight temperatures dip into the lower to mid 50s. Tonight there will be a clear sky.

Saturday we will be mostly sunny. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Winds on Saturday will be from the northwest between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures dip into the mid 50s. Sunday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. Late Sunday there could be a shower or two. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a variable cloudy sky with some showers and a thunderstorm or two. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to mid 780s. Monday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tuesday we will have another variable cloudy day with showers or storm in spots. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 50s. Thursday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Thursday there will be times of clouds and sun. Friday high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s.