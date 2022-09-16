This morning temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with patchy fog. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be from the east and will be light. Tonight temperatures will fall into the 50s.

Saturday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 70s. Saturday night temperatures will be in the 50s. Sunday we will have clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the lower to mid 70s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Monday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Monday there also could be a shower or thunderstorm in spots. High temperatures on Monday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday we will have a mix of clouds and sun. Tuesday there could be a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday we will be partly sunny. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Thursday there will be a clouds and sunshine with a stray shower or thunderstorm. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.