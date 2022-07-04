Happy Independence Day! Today we will have high pressure in place. This 4th of July will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower 80s. Winds today will be from the south and will be light. Tonight temperatures dip into the 60s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds. Should be a great night to watch the fireworks.

Tuesday we will have clouds and sunshine. Tuesday there will also be scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain downpours and strong winds. You will want to stay weather aware. Our high temperatures on Tuesday will be in the lower to mid 80s. Tuesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Wednesday we will have clouds and some sun with a few showers and scattered storms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid 80s. Wednesday night temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Thursday we will have clouds and sun along with a few showers and storms. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the 80s. Thursday night temperatures will be in the 60s. Friday we will have clouds and sun with some showers and storms around. High temperatures on Friday will be in the 80s. Friday night temperatures will dip into the 60s. Saturday we will have clouds and sun. A shower or thunderstorm cannot be ruled out on Saturday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the lower 80s.

Sunday we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Sunday will be in the 80s. Sunday night temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Monday we will have a mostly to partly sunny sky. High temperatures in the 80s.