Today we will have winds from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Today we will have sunshine with a few passing clouds. Late today clouds will increase and showers will arrive tonight into early Thursday morning. There could even be a few rumbles of thunder. Temperatures Wednesday night will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Thursday we will have showers early and then clouds will break. High temperatures on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Winds on Thursday will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Thursday night we will have a partially clear sky. Temperatures Thursday night will be in the mid 50s. Friday we will have a mix of clouds and sunshine. High temperatures on Friday will be in the mid to upper 70s. Saturday we will have a rather cloudy day with showers and even a few thunderstorms. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Saturday will be from the north between five to ten miles an hour. Saturday night temperatures will dip into the lower to mid 50s.

Sunday we will have clouds mixing with some sunshine. There could be a shower or two around. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds on Sunday will be from the west between five to ten miles an hour. Monday we will have a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures no Monday will be in the 70s. Winds will be form the west between five to ten miles an hour. Tuesday will also be filled with sunshine and just a few passing clouds. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Wednesday we will have clouds and sunshine with scattered showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s.